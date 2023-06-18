Revenue diversification huge challenge to investments in Nigeria – Cardoso

Kayode Ogundele
Dr. R. Yemi Cardoso,
DR. Yemi Cardoso, a financial and development expert, says  revenue and its diversification are  key challenges that has affected investments in Nigeria.

Cardoso, a former chairman of the Board of Directors of Citibank Nigeria and  guest lecturer at the fourth  Arthur Mbanefo Lecture Series  in Lagos,  noted that revenue challenges had contributed  to  Nigeria’s  monolithic economy for too long.

The  theme of the lecture put together by the Arthur Mbanefo  Digital Research Centre (AMDRC) University of Lagos, is: Impact Investing; The Way of the Future.

According to him, the  topic is apt because it tends to review the country’s financial trends as it concerns investments.

He noted that there was a lot more money looking for where they could  be invested  than they were  readily available entities that could take advantage of it.

Speaking further, he said  that impact investment was the way to go in today’s economy, adding that it had the potential to transform the country’s economy by addressing social and environmental challenges, while also generating financial returns. The guest lecturer stated that for impact investment to effectively contribute to positive social and environmental impacts, it should also be able to maintain credibility.

He noted that as more capital became available for them, the financial markets needed clear definition of expected practice and the  terms of participation in the market.

He,  however,  noted that despite the challenges, impact investment was gaining momentum in Nigeria, as there were several key players in the country’s impact investing ecosystem. “There is a lot more money for investing  than readily available entities that can take advantage of it. Now, we are at the stage where we do need as much as possible, to generate revenue and diversify this.”

“The lecture today is basically focused on impact investing, the future for Nigeria . This is apt because we can see like around the world, impact investing today, is estimated to contribute over one trillion dollars in activities worldwide.

“This is in terms of investing, in terms of assess under management and a lot more.

“In Nigeria, that ecosystem is still developing and inspite of that, we have assess under management, regularly coming in. In 2021, it was  2. 6 billion dollars.

“Now, for some people, that may appear like a lot of money but I can assure you, that particular amount of money can go hugely, if the right ecosystem is in place and the right things done,” Cardoso noted.

According to him, research has shown that most people come into the economy, trying to invest and cannot  because they do not see enough of the transactions as well as  people who are in the right position to take advantage of  investments coming in.

As a result, he noted, there was more supply of investment, than  there was investable transactions.

