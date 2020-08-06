RevolutionNow protesters are just irritants, says Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, has described the #RevolutionNow protest as an irritation and nothing serious to worry about.

On Wednesday, members of #RevolutionNow movement protested in some states across the country.

In Abuja and Lagos, security operatives arrested over 50 protesters.

Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, had called for the demonstration against “bad governance and corruption” in the Buhari administration.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday morning, Adesina said only few youths were involved in the protest and that it should not be seen as a revolution.

“Well, was it really a protest? By my estimation, it just seemed like a child’s play because protests by their very nature are spontaneous things, mass things. These are just a sprinkle of people trying to be funny. As far as I am concerned, it is nothing to worry about,” he said.

“A revolution is always a mass thing, not a sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw yesterday in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call it a revolution protest.

“In a country of 200 million people and if you see a sprinkle of people saying they are doing a revolution, it was a child’s play.

“Well, it will always matter because if you said it was a revolution, revolutions by definition are quite well known.

“Revolution is something that turns the normal order. What happened yesterday, would you call it a revolution? It was just an irritation, just an irritation and some people want to cause irritation in the country and what I will say is when things boil over, they boil over because you continue to heat them.”