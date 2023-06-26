Ribadu takes over as NSA, says securing Nigeria is task for all citizens

Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser (NSA), says the task of securing the country is one for all Nigerians.

Ribadu spoke on Monday after he assumed office as NSA following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu last week.

Babagana Monguno, former NSA, handed over the reins to Ribadu at a ceremony in Abuja.

Ribadu, a former chair of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the time to restore peace, law and order in the country has come.

“Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Mr President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

“This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians and all friends of Nigeria.”

On his part, Monguno expressed gratitude to God for his time spent in office.

“For me, I want to give gratitude to the Almighty God for giving me the grace to serve for such a long time and also allowing me to depart in good health and enjoy the rest of my life in an atmosphere that is bereft of the type of pressure that is associated with this all-important office,” he said.

“I am also wishing in the same vein that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu will have a very successful tenure and depart in good health when the time comes for him to depart.”