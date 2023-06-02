Roma boss, Jose Mourinho charged for using abusive language towards official at Europa League final

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been charged by Uefa for using insulting or abusive language against an official at Wednesday’s Europa League final.

The Portuguese, 60, was booked by English referee Anthony Taylor in Budapest, where Sevilla beat his Roma side on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

After the ill-tempered game, Mourinho was seen in a car park confronting Taylor with a foul-mouthed rant.

Both clubs also face several charges over their fans’ and players’ conduct.

They have both been charged with throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and improper conduct of their team.

Sevilla have an additional charge for invasion of the field of play, while Roma have also been charged with acts of damage and crowd disturbances.

Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

What did Mourinho do?

Mourinho criticised Taylor in his news conference and he was later captured in the car park under the stadium, ranting and making pointed comments as the Englishman and other officials were boarding a minibus.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss repeatedly swore and twice shouted about a “disgrace”, before talking further in Italian.

Uefa’s chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti attempted to calm the situation down.

Taylor and his family were then shouted at by angry fans in Budapest Airport.

During the game, Taylor was repeatedly called to the benches to take action as fourth official Michael Oliver struggled to keep control.

Taylor issued yellow cards to 13 players, the most bookings in a Europa League game. Seven of them were to Roma players, which was a record for a final.

Delays and injuries saw more than 25 minutes of injury time played across the four halves of the game, which went to extra time and then a shootout.

Airport abuse described as ‘abhorrent’ and ‘unacceptable’

Referees’ body PGMOL said it was appalled by the “unjustified and abhorrent” abuse towards Taylor, seen in a video shared on social media.

The Manchester-based official, 44, and his family were accosted as they were escorted through the airport. Scuffles then broke out as they disappeared through a secure door, while a chair was thrown.

Budapest airport officials said an Italian citizen involved in the incident had been charged with affray.

A Budapest Airport statement read: “Fans of the losing Roma team recognised the referee in the food court of the airport, where he was waiting for his flight to depart.

“Thanks to the airport operator’s close co-operation with the police and the increased police presence at the airport during the arrival and departure of the fans, the authorities intervened immediately, and the referee was escorted to a lounge and boarded his flight safely, accompanied by police officers.

“The Italian citizen involved in the incident was apprehended by the police and criminal proceedings have been initiated on charges of affray.”

PGMOL said in a statement: “[We are] aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.

“We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the Uefa Europa League final.

“We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family.”

The Premier League said it was “shocked and appalled by the unacceptable abuse” directed at Taylor and his family.

A spokesperson added: “No-one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure.

“Anthony is one of our most experienced and accomplished match officials and we fully support him and his family.”

West Ham manager David Moyes, whose side play Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday in Prague, said: “All referees have a really difficult job and shouldn’t be put through any difficult situations. That’s not correct.”