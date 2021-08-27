Ronaldo re-joins Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football star, has completed his transfer to Manchester United from Juventus.

The Red Devils announced the deal, which is subject to personal terms and medicals, in a statement on Friday.

The deal will see Ronaldo return to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving the English club to join Real Madrid.

It is believed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will sign a two-year deal, with United having agreed to pay an initial €2o million to the Italian club plus up to €3 million in bonuses.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” the statement read.

The club further extolled their returning star in the statement, reeling out his achievements.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal,” it added.

“In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

Ronaldo spent six successful years during his first stint at United, winning a Balon D’Or in the process.

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus manager, had earlier revealed that the former Real Madrid player no longer wants to play for the Italian Serie A giants.

“Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow’s game,” the 54-year-old former AC Milan manager had said.