Rousing welcome awaits Tinubu today

After a trip to France, President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected back in the country today.

He will be returning to a rousing reception by party faithful with his wife, Senator Oluremi, to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The President-elect left for France on March 21 after months of rigorous and nationwide electioneering campaigns, town hall meetings and the general election in which he was returned victorious.

Though no formal reception is planned for his return, it was gathered that he will be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, governors and top officials of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was also gathered that various APC support groups are mobilising to storm the airport to welcome back the winner of the February 25 Presidential election.

It was learnt that party members, supporters and different groups will, in a carnival-like motorcade, lead the President-elect from the airport to the Defence House where he will be staying until the May 29 inauguration.

Confirming the return, media aide to the President-elect, Tunde Rahman, in a telephone chat while reacting to our enquiries simply said: “Yes, Asiwaju is returning tomorrow (Monday).”

He, however, declined to give details about his arrival. “All I know is that there is a big plan by party members and supporters of the President-elect to give him a rousing welcome tomorrow, he offered.