Sallah: FG suspends work on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to reduce gridlock

Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, has announced the suspension of further work on the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in order to reduce possible gridlock during the Eid-el- Kabir, Sallah celebration.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos Engr. (Mrs) Olukorede Kesha, announced this in a statement on Monday.

The statement reads: “Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days, the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir and the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project.

“Construction activities on this ever busy and very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27 of June to Sunday, 2 of July, 2023.

“This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday and minimise the discomfort of traffic gridlock during this very important period.

“Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.”