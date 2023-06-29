Sallah tragedy: Eleven die, eight injured in Benin-Lagos highway crash

The crash occurred when a truck rammed into the passenger bus, which left eight others injured during Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The articulated vehicle was heading for Lagos from Benin, the Edo state capital but rammed into the bus that slowed down at the bad spot on the dualised road after brushing the backside of a small Kia vehicle, killing 11 passengers on the spot.

The injured were quickly rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in Benin.

The bus was heading for the Southeast enroute Edo State but slowed down at the failed portion of the Ovia river bridge before the over-speeding truck suddenly rammed into it.

It was gathered some of the deceased passengers were returning to base from Lagos after attending a programme organised by a popular church headquartered in Lagos.

Edo sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Paul Okpe, confirmed the incident.