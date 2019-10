Alexis Sanchez scored and was sent off on his first Inter Milan start but his side maintained their 100% winning run in Serie A by beating Sampdoria.

Sanchez, on loan from Manchester United, deflected Stefano Sensi’s shot for the opener, then tapped in another.

But he received a second yellow card early in the second half for an apparent dive inside the box.

Jakub Jankto pulled a goal back, but Roberto Gagliardini added the third for Antonio Conte’s side, who stay top.r