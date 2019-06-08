Sanusi replies Ganduje’s query

Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, has replied a query issued to him by the administration of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission which probed the emirate had alleged that there was misappropriation of N3.4billion between 2014 and 2017.

Citing the report of the probe panel, the Kano government had asked the emir to respond to the allegation with 48 hours.

In a letter seen by TheCable, the emir thanked the state government for giving him the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

He said secretary of the emirate is the accounting officer and not him. Sanusi added that N1.8 billion was in the account of the emirate when he was appointed.

Abba Yusuf, acting secretary of Kano emirate council, signed the letter on his behalf.

Below is the letter which was obtained by TheCable:

I am directed to refer to your letter No. SSG/OFF/03/V.I, dated June 6th, 2019 to which was attached a copy of the report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Chairman containing some allegations of financial misappropriation of the sum of N3.4 billion by the Kano Emirate Council.

You may wish to note that at the time His Highness was appointed Sarkin Kano, the exact amount in the account of the Kano Emirate Council was N1,893,378,923.38 (One Billion Eight Hundred and Ninety Three Million, Three Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty Seven Naira, Thirty Eight Kobo Only).

It is also important to note that His Highness, Sarkin Kano is not the Accounting Officer of the Kano Emirate Council, but the Secretary of the Council. We thank you for giving us the opportunity to respond to the various allegations contained in the report and accordingly give our responses as per the attached.

Please accept our best regards.

The development comes less than a day after Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, and Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, brokered peace between the governor and emir.