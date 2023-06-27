Sanwo-Olu celebrates Fashola at 60

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with the immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Fashola, a former Lagos State Governor, will clock 60 on Wednesday, June 28.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued in Lagos on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Gboyega Akosile, described Fashola as a hero in Nigeria’s politics, who used his positions in different public offices to make positive impact in the lives of the people at the local, state and federal levels.

Sanwo-Olu, who was Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions during Governor Fashola’s administration in Lagos State, commended his former principal for serving passionately and contributing immeasurably to the growth and development of Lagos State.

The Governor added that former Governor Fashola is a seasoned administrator and legal icon that is gifted with skills and knowledge to navigate the difficult political terrain for social change.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and good people of Lagos State as well as leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I heartily congratulate one of my predecessors in office, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) on the occasion of his Diamond Jubilee birthday.

“Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) is worth celebrating at 60 not only by the people of Lagos State but the whole of Nigeria because of the remarkable impact he has made in his legal profession, politics and governance for the benefit of the country.

“Our dear BRF is a true ambassador of Lagos State. He was a major pillar of support as Chief of Staff when our National Leader and now President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was Governor of Lagos State. His commitment, loyalty, and track record made him a worthy successor to Asiwaju and he built on the solid foundation laid by the pathfinder.

“Lagos State witnessed phenomenal growth and development in many sectors during the eight years tenure of Governor Fashola, placing the State in the enviable position of a role model and reference point to many states in Nigeria.

“As our class captain, Governor Fashola set a high standard and raised the bar of corporate and good governance in Lagos State. He served our dear state passionately, leaving behind a legacy of outstanding achievements and laudable projects, which are visible in many areas of endeavours.

“Mr. Fashola’s contribution to the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government is commendable, especially in the area of infrastructure and housing.

“As a thinker and doer, BRF earned a space as one of the star boys of President Buhari’s administration.

“On this special day, I wish our own BRF, a happy 60th birthday. I wish him the very best that life can offer him and his family. I wish him more joy and good health for continued service to our dear Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity as a whole