Sanwo-Olu congratulates Soyinka at 89

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated literary giant and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on the occasion of his 89th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described Prof. Soyinka as “a quintessential scholar and literary icon who has used his position and experience to contribute positively to literature, academics and governance globally.”

Prof. Soyinka, a 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature winner and the first sub-Saharan African to be honoured in that category, will clock 89 on Thursday, July 13.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Prof. Wole Soyinka is worth celebrating as one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, adding that the Nobel Laureate remained one of Nigeria’s pride and biggest exports to the world.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our literary icon and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka on his 89th birthday anniversary.

“Prof. Soyinka as a literary icon excels in all the genres of literature and his prodigious works have continued to be a reference point in academic circles all over the world. His long years of outstanding accomplishments and consistency in the crusade for the wellbeing of citizens had culminated in his legendary status. He is a great pride to Nigeria, Africa and the entire black race.

“He is a renowned advocate of truth, justice and equity, who always align with the populace in the clamour for good governance across the nation and globally. He has demonstrated this on many occasions by lending his voice on national and global issues in favour of the masses.

“As Prof. Soyinka clocks 89, I wish him good health and more years of meritorious service to our dear country, Nigeria, the African continent and the world.”