Sanwo-Olu mourns pioneer minister, Ajose-Adeogun

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of the pioneer Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun.

Ajose-Adeogun, who was the first Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, from 1976 to 1979, died on Saturday, July 1 at the age of 96 years old.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, described the death of Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, who was the Chief of Ita-Aladan, Obun Eko, Isale Eko, before his death, as a great loss to Lagos State and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with the entire family of Ajose-Adeogun in Lagos State and urged them to see the death of the former FCT Minister as the will of God, adding that they should take solace in God for a good life spent by the deceased.

He said: “On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I mourn the passage of a proud Lagosian, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun. His death was a great loss to Lagos State and Nigeria.

“Chief Ajose-Adeogun was a Lagosian of significant origin from Ajose Court, Idoluwo Isale Eko in Lagos State. He was a good ambassador of Lagos State at the federal level and he contributed his quota to the growth and development of Nigeria as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

“The late Chief Ajose-Adeogun would be missed by his family and associates, particularly the people of Isale Eko because of his positive impacts in the community, state, and national level during his illustrious career with Shell Petroleum Limited and as a public officer at the national level.

“Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun served Nigeria meritoriously as two-term Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply in 1975 and was later appointed as the Federal Commissioner for Special Duties and also Federal Capital Development Authority. He was responsible for the Master Plan of Abuja during his time as the FCT minister.

“I also commend his contribution to the economy of Lagos State as a business titan in the manufacturing and real estate sectors. I pray that God will grant Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun eternal rest.”