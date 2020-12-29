Sanwo-Olu mourns Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the sudden death of the Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos, HRH Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Kabir, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 57.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Monday, described Kabir’s death as a great loss to the Arewa community and traditional institution in Lagos State.

Late Kabir died on Thursday December 24 and was buried according to Islamic rites on Friday December 25 at the Arewa Muslim Cemetery at Jafojo in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged family, friends and associates of the deceased as well as the entire Arewa community, whose interests the late Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos represented to work towards immortalising the deceased.

He said: “The death of Alhaji Kabir cane as a rude shock. It is a great loss to the Arewa community and he will be greatly missed. He made lots of positive impact during his life time, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of Lagos State as a politician and later as a traditional ruler.

“As a tireless fighter and promoter of democratic government, late Alhaji Kabir was a prominent member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the June 12, 1993 presidential annulment struggle. He was a seasoned journalist and co-founder of Tempo Magazine during the June-12 struggle. He was also co-founder of The News Magazine.

“The late Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos contributed positively to the development of local government administration and delivered dividends of democracy to people at the grassroots level during his tenure as Vice-Chairman and later Acting Chairman of Mushin Local Government Council in Lagos State.

“I sympathise with his family, friends and the Arewa Community in Lagos and I pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”