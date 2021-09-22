Sanwo-Olu, Mustapha for GOCOP 5th annual conference

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has confirmed Governor Babajide of Lagos State and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as chairman and keynote speaker, respectively. at its fifth annual conference.

A statement signed by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, said Mustapha will speak on the conference theme COVID-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

Panelists at the conference, which holds on October 7, 2021, at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, starting at 10am, are the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, and Director, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Yahaya Disu.

Sanwo-Olu, the Chief Incident Commander for the prevention and control of COVID in Lagos, will preside over the conference.

The choice of topic for the conference is informed by contemporary political, economic, security, socio-cultural challenges facing Nigeria occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled socio-cultural and economic activities not only in Nigeria but around the world and the concerted efforts made nationally and globally to tame the scourge, GOCOP said.