Sanwo-Olu tasks new NGE president, Anaba on tackling fake news

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated the editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba, on his election as the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE).

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Sunday, charged Anaba to wage war against fake news, which was threatening the social fabric of the society.

He said the election of Anaba as President of the NGE, during the Guild’s National Biennial Convention in Imo, was a testament to the trust and belief his colleagues have in him.

Anaba and other executive members elected were to steer the ship of the NGE for the next two years.

The governor commended the immediate past President, Mr Mustapha Isah for his leadership attributes and successful tenure, while congratulating the newly elected executive members of the NGE.

He said that Anaba and other executives of the guild, over the years, had proved their mettle in journalism and the media industry.

Sanwo-Olu said there was no doubt that they would continue with the tradition of excellence, nobility and professionalism that had been the hallmarks of the profession.

”The election of Anaba as NGE president is deserving, considering his experience, commitment, and long years of service in the media industry and NGE in particular.

”He is a seasoned journalist and media manager with a proven track record of excellence in journalism. I believe his election will contribute positively to the media industry.

”I want to urge the him and other executive members of the NGE to bring their wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the media industry, particularly the journalism profession.

”They should work with other stakeholders to wage war against fake news, which is threatening the social fabric of our society today.

”I also want to appeal to the new NGE executives to see their new leadership positions as a crucial assignment for the press to be more circumspect and developmental in its role as the watchdog of society,” he said.