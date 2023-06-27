Saudi apologises to Nigeria over inadequate tents

The Saudi Arabian Government has apologised to Nigerian pilgrims over the inadequacy of tents to accommodate the 95,000 pilgrims in Mina.

Thousands of Nigerian pilgrims on Monday were unable to find accommodation under the canopies provided by the agency in charge of the pilgrims.

The agency, Muttawwif of African and Non-Arabs, however promised to relocate 10,000 Nigerian pilgrims to the area allocated for the Turkish pilgrims.

The decision followed the complaint lodged by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on inadequate tents, inadequate food supply and late food service to pilgrims.

The Muttawwif apologised for the treatment meted out to Nigerian pilgrims. “We really want to apologise for what the Nigerian pilgrims suffered through today (yesterday).

“However, I want to impress it on the commission that we will give them the utmost priority in the coming days for what they passed through” Sindhi, who is the Chairman of the Company of Muttawifs, said.

“Therefore, from 2pm on Wednesday, we will relocate about 10,000 pilgrims outside the traditional tent area to the Turkish Arena which has better facilities and will also ease the crowd in the Muna area,” he added.

Sindhi expressed appreciation to Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), for showing understanding and the Nigerian pilgrims for their patience and perseverance.

Hassan expressed dissatisfaction over the inadequate tents for Nigerian pilgrims at Muna by the Saudi Company vested with the responsibility of securing enough tents at the Mashã’ir for Nigerians.

He said NAHCON envisaged that this problem was most likely to occur and suggested that they be involved but the Saudi authorities concerned insisted they had a mega kitchen, the know-how and about three alternate plans to deliver to the satisfaction of all.

The Chairman stated that his Commission had already notified the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah over the Nigerian plight over tents and feeding, saying a meeting has been scheduled to review situations.

Alhaji Hassan stated that there has been a standing rule that only satisfactory services provided would be charged and paid for while refunds were made for those poorly handled.

According to him, NAHCON would insist and press for a serious, meaningful, and satisfactory improvement within the shortest possible time.