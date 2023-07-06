Saudi Arabia begins issuing e-visas for Umrah

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has started issuing electronic visas for Umrah, as part of its efforts to enable more Muslims to come to the Kingdom to perform the Umrah pilgrimage and facilitate its procedures for them. This comes along with raising the quality of Umrah services to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The ministry stated that people who seek electronic visas can submit applications at the Nusuk platform: https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about, so they can start arriving in the Kingdom by July 19.

The Nusuk platform facilitates the arrival procedures for Muslims worldwide to visit Makkah and Madinah, provides housing choices, residence and transportation services, in addition to easy access to a package of enrichment information and interactive maps in several languages.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah previously announced, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, that holders of tourist visas from the Gulf Cooperation Council of Arab states and holders of Schengen visa can book Umrah appointments via the Nusk application.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry also facilitates procedures for holders of different types of visas.

Facilities provided by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to the Umrah performers are a part of new legislation that is recently adopted and include reducing the insurance fees for Umrah performers by 63% while maintaining the sustainability of health services for them, issuing the Umrah visa in less than 24 hours, and extending the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days, with no health requirements.

The updated procedures of Umrah also permit women to perform the Umrah without a male guardian (mahram). The new rules also allow Umrah performers to visit the unique sites of the Kingdom to learn about the country’s cultural diversity and enrich their religious and cultural experiences.