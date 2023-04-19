Saudi foreign minister meets Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has met with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan on Tuesday.

The Saudi minister is visiting Damascus currently in a significant step towards ending Syria’s decade-long regional isolation.

Al-Assad and Prince Faisal discussed the necessary steps to achieve a comprehensive political settlement to the Syrian crisis to end all its repercussions, achieve national reconciliation, and contribute to the return of Syria to its Arab surroundings.

They also discussed efforts made to reach a politician solution of the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security, and stability of Syria.

The Saudi minister stressed to the Syrian president the importance of providing a suitable environment for the arrival of aid to all regions in Syria, and preparing the necessary conditions for the return of the Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their homeland.

He also called for taking more measures that would contribute to stabilizing the situation in Syrian lands.

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman to the Syrian president, and their best wishes to the government and people of Syria to have security and stability.

The Syrian president extended his greetings and appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince and for the government and people of Saudi Arabia.

The reception was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati and the Director General of Prince Faisal office Abdul Rahman Al-Dawood.