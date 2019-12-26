Saudi security forces kill two ‘wanted terrorists’ in Dammam

Saudi security forces shot and killed two fugitive wanted terrorists on Wednesday during a raid on their hideout in the eastern city of Dammam.

The shootout took place as police prepared to storm a house in the upmarket residential neighborhood of Al-Anoud, where the two men had been hiding.

Sources in the security services said the terrorists had begun shooting, and were killed when security forces returned fire.

Earlier, security forces had cordoned off the area to protect local residents, and had called on the two men to surrender.

Afterwards, security and criminal investigation agencies began investigations at the scene of the shootout. The Saudi Presidency of State Security said that it would issue a statement with a full account of the incident “after gathering all necessary data.”

Other sources said that security forces cordoned off the neighborhood in the city’s northeast three days ago before surrounding a house where the two wanted men were believed to be hiding.

Residents of Al-Anoud, one of Dammam’s most prestigious neighborhoods on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, expressed their support for the security agencies in their war against terror.

In May 2015, four people died in a suicide bombing at a mosque in the neighborhood. The attacker, disguised in women’s clothing, blew up himself in the mosque car park. He was later named as Mohammed Al-Wahbi Al-Shammari, a Daesh member.