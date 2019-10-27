Scores killed as army raids criminal hideouts

Several criminal elements have been killed and others captured as troops intensify raids on criminal hideouts across the country.

In one of the raids on suspected criminals’ den in Gindin Dutse Village and Rijana Forest of Birnin Gwari and Kachia LGAs of Kaduna State, five bandits said to be terrorising the area were neutralised while a 12-year-old boy, Rabe Abubakar, was rescued by troops.

According to a statement signed by Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, “one of such operations is the raid on a suspected kidnappers’ den at Ihie Community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.

Two suspects, Umah Kingsley and Miss Chukwu Happiness, were arrested. Items recovered during the operation include two empty magazines and a locally fabricated gun.”

It continued that “similarly, following the alleged murder of one Alhaji Tanko of Janda Village in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State by unknown assailants, troops of 1 Division Garrison deployed within the area swiftly moved into the suspected crime location and arrested two suspects, Danladi Bisallah and Manesa Danladi, with a locally fabricated rifle and 12 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Also, in two separate night operations conducted by same troops at Gindin Dutse Village and Rijana Forest of Birnin Gwari and Kachia LGAs of Kaduna State respectively, five bandits terrorising the areas were neutralised while three locally made guns were recovered from them.

The troops also rescued a 12-year-old boy, Rabe Abubakar, who was kidnapped on 21st October 2019 by some bandits at Ruwan Sanyi village close to Liberia Forest in Kubau LGA of Kaduna State.

“In the course of rescuing Rabe Abubakar, one bandit was neutralised, one motorcycle belonging to the bandits was recovered while three other bandits were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.”

The statement added further that “in another development, troops of 1 Brigade Garrison raided suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Dogun Karfe Forest in Bakura LGA of Zamfara State.

Troops, however, recovered one AK 47 Rifle, four magazines and 80 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition which were abandoned by the fleeing suspects.

Similarly, troops of 16 Brigade Garrison (Main) raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Isisiama Village in Akuku -Toru LGA of Rivers State.

During the operation, troops arrested one suspect and recovered three pairs of military camouflage uniforms, two Shell Petroleum Development Corporation (SPDC) overall suits, five speed boats, and two generating sets.

Other items recovered included one pumping machine, one power bank, two mobile phones, 117 voters cards, one boat engine and one box radio.”