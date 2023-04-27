S’Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s case till next month

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu till next month.

The decision of the apex court was revealed in a tweet by the IPOB leader’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor wrote on Twitter: “Sadly, the Supreme Court has adjourned the #MNK appeal hearing to next month.”

The self-determination agitator had on November 3, 2022, filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal’s verdict stopping his release from the DSS custody.

Kanu appealed against the 28 October, 2022 decision of the appellate court, which stayed the execution of its earlier order acquitting him of all charges and directing his release from the custody of the secret police.

Prior to the hearing, Kanu’s Special Counsel had urged the Supreme Court to ensure justice in the trial of the IPOB leader, stressing that his matter should end today.