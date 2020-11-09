Second wave of COVID-19 still possible despite drop in infections – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is still possible in Nigeria despite the reduction in cases in recent weeks.

At a media briefing organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of NCDC, said disobeying the safety guidelines could lead to a spike in cases.

After months of lockdown, the federal government eased restrictions that were in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

About two months after domestic flights resumed in July, civil servants also returned to work while schools were reopened.

Data from the NCDC, however, show Nigeria has averaged about 150 cases in the last months, in contrast to the 500 and above being recorded before reopening.

But Ihekweazu said the fight against COVID-19 is far from over. “We have slowly reopened our economy … and we did not see a spike in infections,” he said.

“We have opened schools, we reopened airports, all of these have been done since. The next big challenge is the reopening of our NYSC camps.

“We are encouraged that with the type of collaboration we have achieved with NYSC, we will also be able to achieve these this over the next few weeks.”

He added that the NCDC has put in place measures to ensure the virus does not spread as the NYSC camps reopen, including compulsory tests and wearing of face masks for corps members and enforcing social distancing.