Security: Uzodinma briefs Buhari, urges Nigerians to safeguard Nigeria’s sanctity

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has called on Nigerians particularly those in leadership positions to protect the sanctity of the nation by upholding the Rule of Law.

The governor made the call when he briefed State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, all citizens must condemn criminal activities whenever they occur and justice must be served on whoever is found wanting.

Speaking on the backdrop of Tuesday’s attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy Kaduna, Uzodinma said people must not take the laws into their hands no matter their grievance.

“The business of government is the protection of lives and property and we must act as a government and live up to the responsibilities of government.

“So, we try to maintain law and order and condemn illegal and criminal activities as well as make those who are apprehended to face the law.

“So many people are taking laws into their hands and some aggrieved people have resorted to self-help. Illegality upon illegality is still illegality.

“But all we try to do is to appeal to our people because collectively, I am almost certain that if all of us agree today that unknown gunmen and bandits must stop, they will stop.

“Somehow, some people tacitly and otherwise are still allowing and encouraging these criminals to harass and intimidate innocent citizens.

“I will call on all of us as leaders, as Nigerian to protect the sanctity of our nation and protect the interest of our country by ensuring that we respect and obey the Rule of Law and do things that are allowed by law and condemn illegal and criminal activities.

“It’s condemnable, it’s unfortunate that people kill human beings these days as if they are killing rams,” he said.

Uzodinma, who is the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council on Anambra Gubernatorial election, expressed optimism that the APC would win the election.

“You know our President, he will only encourage you, he doesn’t interfere. But we are in charge of the campaign; I’m the chairman of the council and the good news is that the political leadership in Igbo land, we have resolved to be part of the federal government so as to participate at the national level.

“So what we have decided to do is to ensure that we embrace the ruling party APC and we are taking the message to Anambra and by the grace of God Anambra people will embrace the message,” he said.