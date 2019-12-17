Senate summons Aregbesola over visa-on-arrival policy

The senate has summoned Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, over the visa-on-arrival policy announced by the federal government for all Africans.

The upper legislative chamber also said it will domesticate the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA) signed by Nigeria in July.

The resolutions of the senate followed a motion sponsored by Olubunmi Adetunmbi, senator representing Ekiti north.

While moving the motion on Tuesday, Adetumbi said the new visa policy is connected to the AfCTA which the country is a signatory to.

The senator said for the treaty and the policy to be in effect, the national assembly has to legislate on them.

“Neither the federal executive council (FEC) nor a member of the national assembly has yet submitted to the national assembly a bill for domestication of the said African Continental Free Trade Agreement which is necessary prerequisite before its implementation,” he said.

“Therefore it is premature constitutionally and legally impossible for the provisions of the said agreement to have any effect within the territory of Nigeria.”

Contributing to the debate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, minority leader, said “many Nigerians” are worried about the policy.

“In fact, a lot of Nigerians were really worried. The reason for the worry was because of the spate of insecurity in Nigeria and having known that part of the insecurity came from elements coming from outside into Nigeria,” Abaribe said.

“I know that Nigeria is the big brother of Africa but sometimes when you try to be big brother when you don’t have anything left you, you may not find yourself with nothing.”

The minority leader said Nigerians need to be taken care of.

The motion was adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

On December 11 in Egypt, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the new visa regime will begin from January 2020.