Senate to override Buhari’s veto on two bills

The Senate on Wednesday resolved to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on his rejection of a constitutional amendment bill.

The bill seeks to make it mandatory for the President and Governor of a state to lay the annual budget estimates before parliament, three months to the end of a financial year.

The red chamber at plenary, also said it would override the President’s veto on the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Amendment Bill.

It also said it would reconsider and pass the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, Stamp Duties (Amendment) Bill and nine other bills earlier rejected by the President, and transmit them to him for assent.

The upper chamber equally resolved to withdraw four other bills rejected by the President and discontinue further legislative works on them.

The resolution, followed the adoption of the report of the Technical Committee on Declined Assent to Bills by the President.

The Chairman of the committee, David Umaru, told his colleagues that his panel scrutinised the 17 bills.

He recommended that 11 of them should be reconsidered and passed by the National Assembly.

He also recommended that four others should be withdrawn even as he called on the National Assembly to override the President’s veto on two bills.

The two bills to be overridden are, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration, No. 28) Bill, 2018 as well as the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Amendment Bill.

The President had in 2018 declined assent to the Constitution (Fourth Alteration, No. 28) Bill on the grounds that Section 2 (b) and 3 (b) of the proposal ‘appear not to take full cognizance of the provisions of Section 58 (4) of the 1999 constitution’.