Senator Amosun mourns Chief Imam of Egbaland

The Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun CON, FCA, has commiserated with the Orunsolu family, the League of Imams and Alfas, and the entire Muslim faithful in Ogun State, over the death of the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu, on Tuesday, 26 May, 2020, at the age of 98 years.

In a release singed by the Senator and made available to journalists, Amosun who described the death of Alhaji Orunsolu as painful, also noted that Egbaland, in particular, and Ogun State in general, have lost a respected religious leader and a renowned Islamic scholar.

“The Chief Imam was an erudite Islamic scholar who was well versed in Islamic Religious Knowledge. He was a symbol of unity who rallied the Ummah in Egbaland as one indivisible entity during his lifetime.

“Alhaji Orunsolu maintained effective leadership as the Chief Imam of Egbaland and President of League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State, whilst also provided wise counsel to the entire Rabittah in the entire Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States”.

Senator Amosun prays that Almighty Allah (SWT) will grant Imam Liadi Orunsolu Aljannah Firdaus, whilst giving his family and the entire Muslim Ummah, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.