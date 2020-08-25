Serial killer shot dead in Ogun

Alleged serial killer and drug addict, Feyisola Dosumu, who has been on the run and declared wanted by Ogun Police Command has been shot dead.

Dosumu, known as “Spartan” has reportedly killed no fewer than seven people in Ogere and Iperu – Remo in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

The suspect was shot dead by a joint security forces in Ogere area of the state on Tuesday.

It was gathered that, Dosumu, an alleged notorious cultist and drug addict about three months ago hacked three people to death at Ogere and Iperu – Remo in Ikenne LGA.

It was further gathered that the suspect killed two people in Ogere and Iperu Remo on July 31.

He reportedly hacked a nursing mother to death at Ogere and went ahead to kill a security guard attached to one poultry farm at Iperu Remo.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun alongside his men who conveyed the corpse in a van to the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, where he briefed Governor Dapo Abiodun about the operations .

Ajogun explained that the suspect was killed at his enclave around Ogere Area after two days operations.

According to the police boss “he lives in the bushes in the community there from time to time, he sneaked out and machete his victims to death. Then he progressed in that manner to selective victims, macheted them to death, then dashed back to the bush.

“We employed the reactive means of always combing the bush each time this thing happens. So, he started this in April then on the 21 again, the serial killer by name Feyisola Dosunmu aka Spartan killed another victim.

“Then the governor called that I should try my all means to make sure I put a halt to the senseless killings ,of course, the Inspector General of Police also directed that we must fish out the killer , so from that 21 till date, we had been in that bushes my men and I being in the bush.

“Yesterday (Monday) we almost arrested him, but he slipped through our fingers. So, I now felt it is important to employ technology. So, we contacted our technical platform in Abuja who actually provided us assistance.

“Today (Tuesday), we were able to have a pin-point location where he was hiding and we engaged him he broke bottles again, drew the cutlass that he had been using to hack people to death, then of course we replied. We mailed him on the leg fortunately it turned out to be fatal injury,” he said.

On his part, Abiodun applauded the security agency for the “job well done ” and implored them not rest on their oars in an efforts to make Ogun a crime free state.

The governor vowed to flush out criminals of the state, saying “Ogun as the industrial hub must continue to be a safe environment for investment to thrive.”