Setback for Obaseki as INEC confirms direct primary for Edo APC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo will select its candidate for the September election through direct primary.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, INEC said the APC leadership has indicated that direct primary will on June 22.

But this is against the wish of Godwin Obaseki, the governor who is seeking reelection. His faction of the party has insisted on indirect primary.

The other faction on the side of Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s national chairman, had earlier chosen direct primary election which is believed will be in favour of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, its consensus aspirant.

Unlike indirect primary where party members elect delegates who in turn choose the party’s candidates on their behalf, direct primary involves no delegate as registered members of the party vote for who they want to be their flag-bearer.

In the statement, Festus Okoye, INEC spokesman, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opted for indirect primary which will be from June 19 to June 20.

INEC said only 15 of the 18 political parties participating in the September 19 election have indicated interest in conducting primaries.

It urged the parties to conduct the primaries in line with provisions of the 1999 constitution and its policy on conducting elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the federal high court in Edo fixed June 11 to hear a suit seeking to stop the direct primary election planned in Edo.