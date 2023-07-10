Seven Muslims, 17 Christians exco: MURIC slams Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State recently unveiled the list of his commissioners which contains seven (7) Muslims and seventeen Christians (17). However, the list has drawn the ire of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) which has condemned the governor’s list. MURIC labelled Adeleke as a secret agent of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) with a licence to oppress Muslims.

The condemnation was contained in a statement issued on Monday, 10th July, 2023 by the Executive Director of the human rights group, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State recently unveiled the list of his commissioners which contains seven (7) Muslims and seventeen Christians (17). However, the list has drawn the ire of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) which has condemned the governor’s list. MURIC labelled Adeleke as a secret agent of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) with a licence to oppress Muslims.

“We condemn this wanton blockage of privileges that should go to Muslims and their diversion to over-pampered and over-fed Christians in Osun State. By deceiving Muslims in the state and engaging in spiritual hide and seek, Governor Adeleke has exhibited qualities odoriferously short in honour and dignity but egregiously long in infamy and bohemianism.

The Executive Director of MURIC, who clocked 70 and retired today, Monday, 10th July, 2023 also added :

“The goal of Adeleke’s deception is for the perpetuation of the marginalization, shortchanging and oppression of Muslims in Osun State. Adeleke is a secret agent of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). Like the legendary James Bond, a.k.a. 007 who had the licence to kill, Adeleke has now acquired the licence to oppress Osun Muslims by becoming governor of the state.

“But it is for a while. Time will tell. Governor ‘James Bond’ and the few selfish Muslims whom he is using will soon see that honesty and openness are what makes enduring leadership. Almighty Allah says, ‘And do not barter away My verses for trivial gain, and fear Me alone.’ (Glorious Qur’an 2:41).

“For the avoidance of doubts, we are solidly for meritocracy but the latter does not reside in Christiandom alone. Eminently qualified Muslims abound in large number for those who seek fairness and equity. Gone are those days when anyone can use wool to cover the eyes of Muslims.”