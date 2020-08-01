Sex toy shop assault: Court dismisses suit against Elisha Abbo

A magistrate’s court in Zuba, federal capital territory (FCT), has dismissed a suit instituted against Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north, by the police.

Abbo was arraigned on a one-count charge by the police for allegedly assaulting Osimibibra Warmate, a woman, at sex toy shop in Abuja.

Despite a video evidence of the incident, Abdullahi Ilelah, the magistrate, upheld the no-case submission filed by the lawmaker.

Despite the testimonies of Warmate and Mary Daniel, a police officer who investigated the case, Ilelah said the evidence and exhibits tendered do not establish that the senator assaulted the complainant at sex toy shop.

“The evidence and exhibits tendered do not disclose a prima facie case of the alleged crime of criminal force and assault against the defendant (Abbo),” the magistrate held.

“The prosecution’s case centred on the oral evidence of PW1 (Warmate) and the two discs containing CCTV footage of the incident and alleged video clip of an apology from the defendant (Abbo).”

Segun Awosanya, an activist better known as Segalink, said the case would be revisited to ensure that justice is served.

“This will not stand on our watch. We shall revisit this and ensure Justice is served. This MUST never be a precedent that will impact our children. It will be given everything we’ve got in attention for the sanctity of our society,” he tweeted.