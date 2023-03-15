Shell completes sale of non-operated interests in Malaysia’s Baram Delta

Sarawak Shell Berhad (“SSB”), a subsidiary of Shell plc, has completed the previously announced sale of its stake in two offshore production sharing contracts (PSC) in the Baram Delta to Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production Sdn. Bhd. (“PSEP”). The sale concerns non-operated interests of 40% in the Amended 2011 Baram Delta EOR Production Sharing Contract (“BDO PSC”) and 50% in the SK 307 Production Sharing Contract (“SK307 PSC”). The remaining interests in both PSCs are held by the operator, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. (“PCSB”). Completion of the sale follows regulatory approval from Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), PETRONAS as the custodian of national hydrocarbon resources in Malaysia. The transaction has an effective date of January 1, 2023. This divestment is in line with Shell’s work to focus its Upstream portfolio. Shell retains a strong presence in Malaysia’s upstream, gas-to-liquids, downstream and business services sectors.