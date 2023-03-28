Shell publishes reports on sustainability, climate & energy transition lobbying and payments to govts

Shell plc has published its 2022 Sustainability Report, its 2022 Climate and Energy Transition Lobbying Report and its 2022 Payments to Governments Report.

Shell has been formally reporting on sustainability-related performance for more than 25 years, with the aim of being transparent about activities that are important to investors, governments, and civil society. The Shell Sustainability Report outlines our social, safety and environmental performance in 2022 and sets out our progress in transitioning our business to net-zero emissions.

In his introduction to the report, Shell’s Chief Executive Officer, Wael Sawan, writes:

“As we invest in the energy needed today, our target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 remains at the heart of our strategy. We are making good progress. By the end of 2022, we had reduced carbon emissions from our operations by 30% compared with 2016 on a net basis, more than halfway towards our target of a 50% reduction by 2030.

This report shows what we have achieved so far in our work to be a sustainable business. We aim to do this work responsibly, with discipline and at pace to make a positive difference.”

Shell also published its new 2022 Climate and Energy Transition Lobbying Report. This is another step forward on our journey to increase transparency around our advocacy. It builds on the progress we have made since 2019 in reporting on the key industry associations we are members of, and in providing examples of our advocacy on our website.

In addition, Shell published its 2022 Payments to Governments Report, in accordance with the UK’s The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (amended December 2015). In line with the Regulations, this report only covers extractive activities and payments equal to or above the £86,000 or equivalent materiality threshold, resulting in payments made to governments in 25 countries being included.