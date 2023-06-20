Shettima decorates Acting IGP Egbetokun

The brief decoration ceremony was performed jointly with the spouse of the new Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mrs Egbetokun.

The event was witnessed by senior government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Imo Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodinma;

Others are the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the outgoing Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu approved the immediate retirement of all security chiefs — including former IGP Usman Baba.

Egbetokun was born on September 4, 1964 in Erinja, Yewa South LGA of Ogun state. He started his journey into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 1990 as a cadet assistant superintendent of police and in 1999, he was appointed chief security officer to Tinubu, then governor of Lagos.

He graduated from the University of Lagos with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics in June 1987 and lectured briefly at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before his enlistment into the police.

Here are photos of the ceremony.