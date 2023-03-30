Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Shi’ite protesters storm Abuja, demand release of El-Zakzaky’s passport

By
Friday Ajagunna
-
0
IMN leader, El-Zakzaky
IMN leader, El-Zakzaky

Shi’ite protesters stormed the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja asking President Muhammadu Buhari  to lift the travel ban placed on the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. 

Believed to be followers of the Shi’ite leader, the protesters demanded the release of the International passports of El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Malama Zeenah, for a medical trip. 

A Federal High Court in Abuja earlier Thursday, had rejected an application filed by Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, asking the Department of State Services to release his passport and that of his wife.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, ruled that the Islamic cleric failed to prove that his passport was missing, despite the 10 exhibits provided by his lawyers, to prove that the DSS took the passports away, after his return from India in 2018.

The protesters were seen holding banners and placards that read, “Buhari must remove the travel ban on Sheikh El-Zakzaky.”

There have also been unconfirmed reports of shootings at the protests. 

Previous articleFG okays pay rise for civil servants, awaits Buhari’s approval
Next articleDangote lists N300bn Series 1 & 2 largest bonds on NGX, FMDQ

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Address: 19, Yaya Abatan Street, Opposite Nationwide Filling Station, Ogba, Lagos;
14, Akin Ojowa street, Olambe, Off Akute.

Blackberry PIN: 2B1E7E15

BB Channel: C0017E2CB

Telephone: 07043854302, 08098196757
Contact us: info@newmail-ng.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2015 Backup Media Limited. -RC.829199