Six NDDC staff test positive for COVID-19

Six staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The commission disclosed this on its Twitter handle on Monday.

The six staff were said to be attached to the office of Cairo Ojougboh, executive director (projects), of the agency.

But Ojougboh was said to have tested negative for the disease.

“As NDDC headquarters staff undergo isolation and Covid19 screening, six of 33 staff members in the Office of the Executive Director (Projects), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, have tested positive to Covid-19. However, Dr Ojougboh tested negative,” the tweet read.

Earlier, the headquarters of the agency was shut down after the confirmation that Ibanga Bassey Etang, one of its directors, died from complications of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, NDDC said in a statement that following the directive by the Rivers State Ministry of Health that staff of the NDDC, should self-isolate in view of the Commission’s index case, all suspected cases have been requested to present themselves for testing, line listing and contact tracing in order to ensure public health safety.

The Commission is liaising with the Rivers State Public Health Emergency team and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to conduct tests for Corona Virus for members of staff and their dependents.

The testing exercise, which is ongoing, has already covered the offices of the Acting Managing Director and that of the Acting Executive Director Projects. Unfortunately, a few positive results have been recorded.

Staff of the remaining directorates and departments have been advised to avail themselves of the opportunity of being tested at the Medical Unit of the Commission which has been fully decontaminated.

This important exercise will commence on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, and staff should be rest assured that the COVID-19 pandemic is not a death sentence.