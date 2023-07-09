Sokoto sets up committee to probe sale of government assets under Tambuwal

The Sokoto government has constituted a committee of inquiry to probe all land allocations and assets sold by the administration of Aminu Tambuwal, the immediate past governor of the state.

In a statement on Saturday, Abubakar Bawa, chief press secretary to the governor, said the committee is expected to submit its report two months after the first sitting.

Bawa said the panel would be investigating all government assets sold including official vehicles of state and local governments.

“His excellency, the executive governor of Sokoto state Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has approved the constitution of a commission of inquiry into the auction of government’s assets, lands allocations and other related matters, sales and auctions of government houses by the immediate past administration,” the statement reads.

“The setting up of the commission of inquiry is in pursuance of the powers conferred on the governor by section 1(2) of the commission of inquiry law, cap 33 laws of Sokoto state 1996.”

The committee is expected to “examine all plants and machineries of state and local governments”.

“Ascertain the government bank account and amount realized from the sales and auctions of governments assets,” the chief press secretary said.

“Examine the various allocations of lands throughout the state including plots of lands allocated to individuals and body of persons, whether corporate or unincorporated in the Sokoto new city.

“All carved-out plots, all government houses sold or auctioned. The commission is expected to submit its report within two months from the date of its first sitting to the governor.”

Members of the committee include M.A Pindiga, who will serve as chairman, Jacob Ochidi, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Usman Abubakar, Lema Wali and Nasiru Binji as the secretary.