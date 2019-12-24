Soku Oil Wells: Sheathe your swords, PDP tells Wike, Dickson

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) to “sheathe their swords.”

The two governors have been locked in war or words in the past few days triggered by dispute over ownership of the Soku oil wells, which were being held by Bayelsa State until the court, in a ruling last week, declared Rivers State as the rightful owner of the wells.

Piqued by the court’s ruling, Governor Dickson accused Governor Wike of attempting to annex Ijaw land while the latter accused him of planning to cause crisis in Rivers communities.

The disagreement has continued to degenerate, with the duo calling each other names and taking the matter personally in public.

But the PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, called on the two governors to stop the brick bats and allow the leadership of the party resolve the matter amicably.

The statement said: “The national leadership, having noted the issues, has activated the party’s internal reconciliation mechanism to settle the matter amicably.

“The PDP recognises that the tone of disagreements between the two respected governors were skin-deep and only borne out of their love and zeal for their respective states.

“The PDP leadership hereby urges both Governors Wike and Dickson, as eminent leaders and frontline stakeholders in our party, to sheathe their swords while the leadership harmoniously resolves the issue.

“We therefore assure all our leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our great party, particularly in Rivers and Bayelsa states, to remain calm and united, as the issue is already being resolved.

“The PDP restates that it remains one big indivisible family and will not allow anything to undermine its unity and focus especially at this trying time in the history of our nation”.