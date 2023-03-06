Soludo disputes allegations of threat and a plot against Obi

The claims that Prof. Chukwuma Soludo had been hired to assassinate Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, have been denied by the governor of Anambra State.

By virtue of his position as governor, Soludo asserted that he continues to be the father of Anambra and that he will not conspire or plan to harm any lawful residents of the state, including Obi.

The governor made these comments through his press secretary, Christian Aburime, who addressed reporters in Awka on Monday in response to a widely shared post on social media that claimed Soludo had been hired to kill Obi for a fee.

According to a story that has been making the rounds online under the heading “Hold Soludo accountable if anything happens to Peter Obi,” Soludo’s animosity toward Peter Obi and everything he represents is become more obvious as events go.

According to the story, Soludo was taken by helicopter to a private meeting at Government House in Owerri yesterday around 1:30 am. Peter Obi and how to stop him physically, diplomatically, and in other ways are on the agenda of the conference.

It stated, “Soludo was paid $5,000,000 in $100 notes for the hatchet job and Soludo swore to kill Peter Obi…

However, Aburime responded by dismissing the report as being childish, revolting, mischievous, needlessly offensive, and the product of the authors’ imagination.

“None of the charges are true,” he declared. “The governor met with stakeholders in Anambra State in preparation for the election on Saturday.”

“The general public is urged to ignore the accusations because they are untrue. To continue the advancements made by the current Soludo administration, Ndi Anambra should dismiss all the hints made in the article as untrue, and they should turn out in large numbers to vote APGA on Saturday in the state House of Assembly election.

“If some people could concoct such a tale while sitting down, it would be exceedingly abhorrent and deserving of condemnation from all right-thinking people.

“I want to clarify unequivocally that there is not a shred of truth in that article. He did not travel to Owerri, and he was not given any money to hurt anyone—not even his famous Anambra-born brother, Mr. Peter Obi.

“Soludo wishes Obi well, he thanks Anambra voters for their overwhelming support, of course, he anticipated his victory in Anambra, and recall, there was no electoral fraud or violence in Anambra,” he said. That, Anambra, says a lot about Soludo’s tranquil character.

Aburime pleaded with the people of Anambra and Ndigbo both at home and abroad to ignore the information, claiming that it is a ploy to destabilize the upcoming State Assembly election in the country’s southeast geopolitical zone.

He urged Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police, to launch a probe into the allegedly false complaint right now in order to find those responsible.