South-east eternally grateful to Buhari for Second Niger Bridge – Soludo

Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, says the south-east is eternally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

While speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Friday, Soludo expressed gratitude to the Buhari administration for keeping to its promise of completing the bridge.

“The people of the south-east have cried, we have agitated, we have complained and (did) all we can — over five key fundamental infrastructural provisions that will change the south-east,” Soludo said.

“One of such infrastructure is the dredging project, which needs to be executed to enable the south-east have access to the Atlantic Ocean in terms of access to the sea.

“Number two was the Second Niger Bridge, and three is the highway from Anambra to Lokoja abandoned by the federal government. Number four is the gas pipeline around the south-east and the last one is the rail line infrastructural project.”

While the other projects are yet to be executed, the governor said he believes the completion of the Second Niger Bridge is a step in the right direction.

“Those are the five major infrastructural projects we thought the federal government would have been able to help us kick start, but we are enterally grateful that one out of five has been completed.

“It was a promise made and a promise kept. It is a game changer and it will decongest traffic, and create a twin city between Asaba and Onitsha.”

On May 23, governors from the south-east geopolitical zone named the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari.