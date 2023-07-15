South-east needs your intervention to end insecurity, Uzodimma tells Tinubu

Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo, says south-east leaders are planning to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the lingering insecurity in the region.

Uzodinma spoke on Thursday with journalists at the presidential villa, Abuja, after a meeting with Tinubu.

In recent times, the south-east has witnessed a spate of violent attacks amid the constant sit-at-home orders issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking on the development, the Imo governor said south-east leaders and governors will meet with the president to seek his intervention to achieve peace in the zone.

“My visit has to do with the security situation in the country,” he said.

“If you recall a few days ago, we had a meeting of the leadership of south-east, political and non-political leaders in conjunction with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Among the resolutions from that meeting was to visit Mr. President to support and intervene in our resolve in addressing the issue of insecurities.

“The south-eastern part of the country of course, you are aware has been bedevilled with this high level of security, ranging from banditry, kidnapping activities of unknown gunmen.

“So the leadership in the zone met and agreed that working with the forum of governors from south-east will come to Mr. President to formally request his intervention and additional support from the federal government to ensure that there is peace in the south-eastern part of the country.”

Asked whether the release of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, will be part of their request, the governor declined the question, saying the leaders will discuss with the president not the public.

“The request I have come here with is to secure an appointment to meet with the president,” he said.

“What we will tell the president when we meet him, not for the public to know. We know the problems in the south-east.

“We’ve seen what we’ve also witnessed for the period under review and we’re coming to call on the president to address the problem so there’ll be peace in the south-east.”