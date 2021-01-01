Sowore arrested for leading ‘crossover protest’ in Abuja

Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, has been arrested for leading a “crossover protest” in Abuja.

Sowore and other activists had held a procession to mark the New Year.

According to witnesses, they were almost done with the procession when security operatives rounded them up, and many were brutalised in the process.

A source reportedly said they were taken to Abattoir police station in Abuja, where they are being detained.

Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 election, was allegedly injured by the policemen who arrested him.

“Sowore was particularly singled out for torture by the security operatives, who gave him a bloodied nose before whisking him away,” a source reportedly said.

Earlier, Sowore had in a tweet called for the protest across the country.

“How about a CrossOver Protest/Uprising tonight? Anyone willing to participate? Pick up a candle and a placard showing your grievances against the regime, let’s upload our short videos and photos across our SOcial Media platforms. Let’s welcome the regime to a RESOLUTE 2021!” he tweeted.

Mariam Yusuf, police spokesperson for the federal capital territory (FCT), was not available to comment on the arrest.

In August 2019, Sowore was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) for planning a nationwide protest.

He spent 141 days in detention before he was eventually granted bail, with a condition restricting him from travelling out of Abuja.