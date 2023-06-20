Sowore releases breakdown of campaign expenses, asks other candidates to emulate him

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has released the breakdown of his party’s election campaign expenses.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Sowore Political Action Committee (SPAC), the AAC candidate tasked other presidential candidates to make their campaign funding sources and expenses public.

“In line with the best campaign practice and the spirit of accountability as we hold dear in the African Action Congress (AAC), the Sowore Political Action Committee (SPAC) has released the final breakdown of the 2023 presidential election campaign donations, sources of funding and expenditure,” the statement reads.

“Recall that the committee gave monthly updates during the campaign and this is not the first time the committee will be releasing a breakdown such as this.

“In 2019, the AAC candidate also released a complete breakdown of campaign expenses, the first recorded in the history of electioneering campaign in Nigeria’s history.

“The Sowore presidential campaign organisation, then in a novel manner released detailed accounts of money received and spent, which was published on major dailies in the country.”

According to SPAC, over N40 million was generated by the AAC candidate for the campaign while N38 million naira was received as donations, and the candidate provided N1.8m from his personal funds.