Sowore to be arraigned before new judge on Monday

The federal government will arraign Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow movement, before a federal high court in Abuja on Monday.

Sowore’s case is said to have been assigned to Ijeoma Ojukwu, a judge of the high court.

He is facing a seven-count charge of cyber-stalking, treasonable felony and money laundering.

Taiwo Taiwo, a judge of the federal high court, had granted Sowore bail, but the Department of State Services (DSS), which is holding him, is yet to comply with the order.

Femi Falana, Sowore’s counsel, accused the federal government of putting pressure on the court to assign his client’s case for arraignment instead of releasing him.

“However, in a desperate bid to divert public attention from the contemptuous conduct of the SSS the federal government has hurriedly pressurised the federal high court to assign the case for the arraignment of Mr. Sowore,” he said.