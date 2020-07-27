SS3 students to resume Aug 4 in preparation for WASSCE

The federal government has announced August 4, 2020 as the date for resumption of secondary schools across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Ben Bem Goong, director of press and public relations, ministry of education.

According to the statement, the decision was reached after a meeting of stakeholders in the education sector on Monday.

Only students in exit classes are expected to resume, so that they can participate in the West African Examination (WAEC) exercise scheduled to begin on August 17, 2020.

“Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only. Students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August, 2020,” the statement read.

“These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

“It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening, as agreed.”

Another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday “between the federal ministry of education and chief executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education”.

In March 2020, schools across the country were closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it was announced earlier in July that schools would reopen, the decision was reversed and federal government colleges were exempted from taking part in the WAEC examinations for the year 2020.

Various reactions followed the decision, with the house of representatives, as well as other stakeholders in the education sector, urging the government to reconsider.

The ministry of education had eventually announced that it would discuss with WAEC on a possible shift in the date for the commencement of the examination, which was earlier scheduled to begin on August 4.

On July 13, 2020, the ministry of education released guidelines to ensure safety and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in school environments.