SSS releases Sowore from illegal detention

The State Security Service has released Omoyele Sowore, several weeks after he secured a court bail.

Sowore walked out of the SSS custody at its headquarters at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday. The State Security Service (SSS) had earlier Tuesday invited the lawyers to the Publisher of SaharaReporters to come and process his release.

The SSS had continued to detain Sowore against court orders for his release. The move to free him followed a directive from the attorney-general that he and former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, should be freed in compliance with court orders which the SSS had disregarded for so long.

The administration has come under intense pressure in the past few weeks over its disobedience of court orders and disrespect for democratic ethos.

The SSS had on December 6 rearrested Mr Sowore at the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja a day after he was released from their custody. Officials of the agency forced their way into the courtroom and rearrested him.

The publisher and another activist, Olawale Bakare, were released the night before on the order of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu after spending 124 days in SSS custody.