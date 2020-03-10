State chairmen back Oshiomhole

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole on Monday got the support of critical stakeholders in the party – the Forum of State Chairmen – in his battle against forces bent on getting him out of office.

They passed a vote of confidence in his leadership, saying their position is in defence of the sanctity of the party’s constitution.

A statement by Forum chair Ali Bukar Dolari, Borno State Chairman and Secretary Dr Ben Nwoye, Enugu State chairman, said: “We the Executive Members of the Forum of State Chairmen of All Progressives Congress, APC met on 9th March 2020 in Abuja and resolved that the Forum will stand firmly behind the National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, and to defend the sanctity of the constitution of our great party with regards to upholding its supremacy.

“Comrade Oshiomhole has positioned and fortified the party to the admiration of all to stand for and win elections in majority of the States in Nigeria as witnessed in the 2019 elections.

“It is on record that the party under the leadership of Comrade Oshiomhole won more elections in the country as exemplified in the 2019 general elections.

“Comrade Oshiomhole has endeared majority and well meaning Nigerians to the APC in all parts of the country because of his leadership prowess.

“In the 2019 elections unlike 2015 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari had 25 per cent in the majority of states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.

“We therefore, pass a vote of confidence on the national leadership of the party under Comrade Oshiomhole for his quality, purposeful and directional leadership.

“We vow to stand with our national Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole, and to defend the constitution of our great party at all times and in all places”.

The forum observed that the litigations before the Federal High Courts are political and advised all concerned to seek political solution. They also urged all parties to leverage the Chief Bisi Akande National Reconciliation Committee to resolve their differences.

The state chairmen maintained that being members of NEC and critical stakeholders of the party: “we dissociate ourselves from the ongoing brigandage intended to disorganise the peace we have been enjoying in the party. These acts, if successful, would only weaken the political strength of our great party”.