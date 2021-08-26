Stella Oduah dumps PDP for APC

Stella Oduah, senator representing Anambra north, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oduah was received into the fold of the ruling party at a brief ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday.

Mai Mala Buni, national chairman of the APC caretaker committee; Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president; Atiku Bagudu, chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), and Hope Uzodimma, Imo governor, were present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Buni promised that she would be granted all the privileges accorded to APC members. “You will enjoy the privileges enjoyed by all members of the party because you will have a waiver,” the Yobe governor said.

On her part, Oduah said she joined the ruling party because she wants to change the “political narrative” in the south-east region of the country.

The senator said her supporters in Anambra are “jubilating” that she joined the APC.

Andy Uba, a former senator and APC candidate in the November 2021 Anambra governorship election, was also present at the event.

Oduah’s defection comes amid a crisis in the opposition party.

There have been calls by members of the party that Uche Secondus resigns from his position as the PDP national chairman.

Yomi Akinwonmi, deputy national chairman (south), was named the acting national chairman of the party on Thursday, following a court order restraining Secondus from parading himself as the PDP national chairman.