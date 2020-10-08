Stop distracting me, Makinde warns Fayose

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has denied the allegation that he sponsored the attack on Ayo Fayose, ex-governor of Ekiti, at a rally by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state.

The governor warned Fayose to stop distracting him.

As Fayose walked towards the podium at the PDP campaign ground in Ondo, on Wednesday, suspected hoodlums charged towards him and removed his cap.

The former governor alleged that the attack was sponsored by Makinde and “a former deputy national chairman of the PDP”.

But in a statement, Taiwo Adisa, Makinde’s media aide, said Fayose appears to be “perpetually desirous of hugging the limelight even when the occasion doesn’t desire such grandstanding”.

“I believe that ex-governor Fayose and his handlers need to look far away from Oyo state in search of their enemies. Governor Makinde has no link whatsoever with the incident Fayose’s aide was talking about.

“We expect all right-thinking members of the PDP to join the Governor of Oyo State in the prosecution of the noble and democratic assignment he is executing on behalf of the PDP in Ondo state at this time, instead of seeking to distract him one way or the other.

“The governor will, however, not be distracted either on the task at hand or on the well-intentioned desire to join other leaders to rebuild the PDP in the south-west geopolitical zone.”