Stop looting Taraba treasury, MURIC tells Gov. Isyaku

A faith-based human rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has accused Governor Darius Isyaku of wasting the state’s resources few days to the end of his administration. The group raised the alarm after the governor approved N2 billion for the purchase of vehicles for himself and his deputy.

The allegation was made in a statement circulated among Jounalists on Monday, 15th May, 2023 by the group’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads : “The executive governor of Taraba State has reportedly approved a whopping sum of N2 billion for the purchase of vehicles for himself and his deputy.

“MURIC strongly condemns this anti-people action. Exotic vehicles are being purchased at the twilight of Isyaku’s administration. This is sheer waste of the tax payers’ money. It is lootocracy at its worst.

“The looting spree is coming at workers’ expense. Darius Isyaku is owing local government workers who are presently at the very base of the pyramid of poverty in the state. The governor cannot deny it because those who should know have cried out. The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Peter Jediel, confirmed in March this year that the state is owing workers.

“Governor Isyaku also proved beyond any reasonable doubt that he cares little about transparency, probity and accountability when he went out of his way to commission an uncompleted housing project last week.

“That assignment was needless. It is ridiculous to commission an unfinished job. It only massages the governor’s ego and portrays him as someone living in the world of fantasies.

“The governor also named the 500 housing units which was begun in 2017 after himself as Darius Dickson Isyaku (DDI) Housing Estate. This is highly repulsive and exceedingly deplorable. It is self-serving.

“We call on the incoming administration of Lt. Col. Kefas Agbu to rename the project after the Late Dandaba Suntai, the Taraba governor who died in office in June 2017. It will serve as a lesson to office holders that incumbents should not arrogate projects funded with tax payers’ money to themselves.”